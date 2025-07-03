Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 502,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,529.5% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 311,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 303,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,614,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox boosted its holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $78.29 on Thursday. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.