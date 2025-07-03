Nitin Kaushal Sells 34,100 Shares of Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.60, for a total value of C$327,486.17.
Viemed Healthcare Price Performance
CVE:VMD opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.95. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$5.34.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viemed Healthcare
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- Trading Halts Explained
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.