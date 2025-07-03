New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,513 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $71.61 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.91%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.