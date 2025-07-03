Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Sells 32,978 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 32,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $458,394.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 481,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,256.30. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, June 27th, Joseph Stilwell sold 128,243 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,799,249.29.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Free Report ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.05%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.