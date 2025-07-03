Ying Du Sells 6,918 Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $245,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,684,727.68. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Ying Du sold 23,669 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $855,160.97.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,428,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Ying Du sold 46,389 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,303,067.01.

On Friday, April 4th, Ying Du sold 2,945 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $97,508.95.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Ying Du sold 5,808 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $208,449.12.

ZLAB opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 60.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 841,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 237,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

