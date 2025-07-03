Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after acquiring an additional 687,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $313,769,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $540.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $535.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

