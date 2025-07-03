Top Defense Stocks To Research – June 30th

BigBear.ai, GE Aerospace, Boeing, Citigroup, Rocket Lab, Howmet Aerospace, and Archer Aviation are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and supply military equipment, weapons systems, and defense‐related technologies to national governments. Their performance is closely tied to government defense budgets, procurement cycles and geopolitical developments, often providing relatively stable revenues through long‐term contracts. Investors may be drawn to defense stocks for their predictable cash flows and dividend potential, though they remain sensitive to policy shifts and international tensions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,617,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,737,366. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.27. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $266.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449,606. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.07. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.10. 6,741,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,541,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.24. 9,783,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,872,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. Rocket Lab has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $37.82.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

HWM stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $186.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.08.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

ACHR stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,029,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,340,717. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

