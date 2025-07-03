BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Insider Lindsay B. Larrick Sells 10,000 Shares

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,512.64. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BKV opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. BKV Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $216.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. Equities analysts predict that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKV shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BKV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BKV from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKV. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BKV in the first quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BKV in the fourth quarter worth $7,728,000.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

