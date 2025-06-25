TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 1,500,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,626,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

