LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 297246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LFMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

LifeMD Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $638.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LifeMD

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,575,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,039,109.38. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Harold Yecies sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,225. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,672. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in LifeMD by 17.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

