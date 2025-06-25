Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Financial Contrast

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Management and Royalty Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $3.88 billion 14.28 $463.74 million $1.70 99.90 Royalty Management $810,000.00 22.50 -$110,000.00 ($0.02) -61.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management. Royalty Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

50.0% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Royalty Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Management has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Royalty Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 9.73% 16.29% 3.66% Royalty Management -22.58% -2.93% -2.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ares Management and Royalty Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 4 12 0 2.75 Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management presently has a consensus price target of $174.94, suggesting a potential upside of 3.01%. Given Ares Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Summary

Ares Management beats Royalty Management on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Royalty Management

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.