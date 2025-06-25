Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $31,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of BK opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

