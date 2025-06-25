Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $271.12

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,842,954,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,996 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $220.12 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.91 and a 200-day moving average of $237.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

