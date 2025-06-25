Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,966,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

NYSE:PM opened at $184.54 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average of $151.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

