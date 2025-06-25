Critical Review: First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cathay General Bancorp 1 2 3 0 2.33

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $50.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 22.64% 10.89% 1.02% Cathay General Bancorp 20.55% 10.23% 1.25%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $84.67 million 1.84 $20.03 million $1.20 8.18 Cathay General Bancorp $1.39 billion 2.26 $285.98 million $3.96 11.31

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit and credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. Further, it offers cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and other customary banking services. The company operates branches located in the cities of Auburn, Colusa, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Orland, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, Willows, and Woodland; satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

