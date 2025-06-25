Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 22,197 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,197 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Maplebear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter worth about $15,760,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $205,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 456,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,048,252. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $338,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,491,321.60. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,287 shares of company stock worth $967,711. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

