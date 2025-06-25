Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises approximately 1.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 435,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 428,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.