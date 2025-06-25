E&G Advisors LP Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

