Financial Comparison: Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Gulf Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.12 billion 0.73 -$206.10 million ($3.56) -5.52 Gulf Resources $7.66 million 1.25 -$58.94 million ($5.53) -0.13

Risk and Volatility

Gulf Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Minerals International. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulf Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -12.15% -24.24% -4.36% Gulf Resources -748.70% -38.45% -32.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Compass Minerals International and Gulf Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Given Compass Minerals International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Gulf Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Gulf Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Gulf Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand name; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products; and develops and produces a portfolio of magnesium chloride-based aerial and ground fire retardant products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. In addition, the company offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is based in Shouguang, the People’s Republic of China.

