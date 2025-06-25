Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,989 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 143.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after buying an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $340.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.62 and its 200-day moving average is $350.64.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.