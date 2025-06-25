Golden State Equity Partners Increases Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.05% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

