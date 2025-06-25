PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Holdings Raised by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.20% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after buying an additional 722,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after buying an additional 1,941,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,307,000 after buying an additional 3,175,025 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,986,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,405,000 after buying an additional 402,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,089,000 after buying an additional 795,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

