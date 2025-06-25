U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $35,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:USB opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

