Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.85 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $428.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $424.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

