Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys 15,281 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 401.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

