Critical Comparison: PetMed Express (PETS) and The Competition

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the "INTERNET COMMERCE" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PetMed Express to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetMed Express and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express $281.06 million -$7.46 million 328.00 PetMed Express Competitors $22.67 billion $2.07 billion 30.48

PetMed Express’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PetMed Express. PetMed Express is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express 0.14% 0.37% 0.23% PetMed Express Competitors -13.16% -48.48% -5.20%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares PetMed Express and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PetMed Express has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetMed Express’ rivals have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PetMed Express and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express 1 1 0 0 1.50 PetMed Express Competitors 582 3670 7941 244 2.63

PetMed Express currently has a consensus target price of $3.35, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. As a group, “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies have a potential upside of 1.61%. Given PetMed Express’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of PetMed Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of PetMed Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PetMed Express rivals beat PetMed Express on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

