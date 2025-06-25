E&G Advisors LP Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,001,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.