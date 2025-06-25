AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,700 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.54, for a total value of $12,318,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,023,091.02. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $4,109,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,394,083. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.10.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $349.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.53.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

