Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 134 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $300,897.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares in the company, valued at $25,220,827.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $4,632,001.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,731,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,964,141.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,410,087 shares of company stock valued at $175,773,584. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.23.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

