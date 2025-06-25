Balance Wealth LLC Takes $3.87 Million Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Balance Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,039,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,197,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25,307.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,094,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 866,519 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

