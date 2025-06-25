4,442 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Balance Wealth LLC

Balance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

