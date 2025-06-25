Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE) Director Stephen L. Rohde Sells 7,083 Shares

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 7,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $111,982.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,792.77. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

