Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,313,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,419,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 767,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 169,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 131.4% in the first quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,256 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 3.7%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

