Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
Enovix Stock Performance
Enovix stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.00.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
