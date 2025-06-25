Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Kang Jyh Lee Sells 4,882 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $89,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,035. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Photronics Stock Performance

Photronics stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $7,787,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Photronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,120,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after purchasing an additional 257,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Photronics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 799,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,222 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 199,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

