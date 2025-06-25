Mill Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.6% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.06. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.