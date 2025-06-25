Steph & Co. Has $214,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steph & Co. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,565,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,206,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 361,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 18,141.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 351,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

EXPE opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day moving average is $173.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

