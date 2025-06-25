Global Assets Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1,930.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after buying an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

