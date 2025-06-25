Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $43.43.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

