S.A. Mason LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

