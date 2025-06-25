Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $20.09 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $649,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 105,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,020,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 163,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,607,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 93,023 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

