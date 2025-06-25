Embree Financial Group Acquires Shares of 1,761 Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Embree Financial Group bought a new position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

