Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Sells 1,018 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VFH stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $98.47 and a 12 month high of $127.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

