Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 135 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Valero Energy stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average is $127.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.