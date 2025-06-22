Advisor Resource Council Makes New $695,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after buying an additional 1,320,295 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $155,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $221.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

