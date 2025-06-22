Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 64 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 268,735 shares in the company, valued at $208,643,166.65. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,833 shares in the company, valued at $92,283,100. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $777.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 187.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $279.02 and a 52 week high of $806.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $692.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.