LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Stock Price Up 10.1% – What’s Next?

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) was up 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Further Reading

