LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Stock Price Up 10.1% – What’s Next?

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) was up 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.
About LuxUrban Hotels
LuxUrban Hotels Inc engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LuxUrban Hotels
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.