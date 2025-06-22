Bowen Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWN) Shares Up 4.1% – What’s Next?

Bowen Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.62. 697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Bowen Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

In related news, major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $237,996.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,269,003.16. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,129 shares of company stock valued at $524,218 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,343,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

