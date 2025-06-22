StormX Trading 56.8% Lower Over Last Week (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One StormX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $23.84 million and $14.07 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded 56.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,305.72 or 0.99640834 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,764.92 or 0.99114125 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
StormX Token Profile
StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,351,716,741 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling StormX
