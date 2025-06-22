Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 119,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 83,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41.

Get Golden Heaven Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Golden Heaven Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Heaven Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.